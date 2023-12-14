Who is Barbie bestfriend?

Barbie’s Best Friend Revealed: Meet the Iconic Doll’s Loyal Companion

In the world of dolls, Barbie has reigned supreme for decades, captivating the hearts of children and collectors alike. But behind every great doll is an equally great best friend. So, who is Barbie’s best friend? Let’s uncover the story behind this iconic duo.

Barbie’s best friend is none other than the charming and vivacious Midge Hadley. Introduced in 1963, Midge quickly became a beloved character in the Barbie universe. With her wholesome looks and friendly demeanor, Midge perfectly complements Barbie’s glamorous and adventurous personality.

Midge is often depicted as Barbie’s confidante and partner in crime. Whether they’re embarking on exciting adventures or simply enjoying each other’s company, their friendship is a testament to the power of companionship and support.

FAQ:

Q: How did Midge become Barbie’s best friend?

A: Midge was introduced Mattel, the company behind Barbie, in 1963. Since then, she has been portrayed as Barbie’s best friend in various Barbie doll lines, movies, and merchandise.

Q: What does Midge look like?

A: Midge is typically depicted with shoulder-length hair, often in shades of red or brunette. She has a friendly smile and a wholesome appearance, making her instantly recognizable.

Q: Does Midge have any unique characteristics or interests?

A: Midge is often portrayed as a caring and nurturing friend. In some versions, she is depicted as a mother, highlighting her maternal instincts and love for family.

Q: Are there any notable storylines involving Midge and Barbie?

A: Over the years, Midge and Barbie have shared countless adventures together. From traveling the world to pursuing their dreams, their friendship has been a central theme in many Barbie storylines.

As Barbie’s best friend, Midge has become an integral part of the Barbie brand. Together, they embody the values of friendship, support, and empowerment that have made Barbie an enduring icon. So, the next time you see Barbie, remember to give a nod to her loyal companion, Midge Hadley, who has stood her side through thick and thin.