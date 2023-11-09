Who is banned from the most countries?

In the realm of international travel, there are certain individuals who have managed to earn themselves a rather dubious distinction: being banned from multiple countries. These individuals, often notorious figures, have found themselves on the wrong side of the law in various nations, resulting in their exclusion from entering those countries. But who holds the title for being banned from the most countries? Let’s delve into this intriguing topic.

One name that frequently comes up in discussions of individuals banned from multiple countries is Edward Snowden. The former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor turned whistleblower is known for leaking classified information in 2013, revealing extensive global surveillance programs. As a result, Snowden was charged with espionage and had his passport revoked the United States. This action effectively banned him from entering numerous countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Another notable figure on the list is Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer. Bout gained notoriety for his involvement in illicit arms trafficking, which led to his arrest in Thailand in 2008. After a lengthy legal battle, he was extradited to the United States, where he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Due to his criminal activities, Bout is banned from entering several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to be banned from a country?

A: Being banned from a country means that an individual is prohibited from entering or staying in that particular nation. This ban can be imposed for various reasons, including criminal activities, security concerns, or violations of immigration laws.

Q: How are individuals banned from countries?

A: Individuals can be banned from countries through various means. This can include having their passports revoked, being denied visas, or being placed on watchlists maintained immigration authorities.

Q: Are there any other individuals banned from multiple countries?

A: Yes, there are several other individuals who have been banned from multiple countries. Some examples include drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh.

In conclusion, while there are several individuals who have been banned from multiple countries, Edward Snowden and Viktor Bout are among the most well-known figures in this regard. Their actions and involvement in criminal activities have resulted in their exclusion from numerous nations. As the world continues to grapple with issues of security and international law, it is likely that more individuals will join the ranks of those banned from entering multiple countries.