Who is at fault if you get hit in the side?

Who is Liable in a Side-Impact Collision?

Introduction

Side-impact collisions, also known as T-bone accidents, can be devastating and often result in serious injuries or even fatalities. Determining fault in these types of accidents can be complex, as it depends on various factors such as traffic laws, right-of-way rules, and the actions of the drivers involved. In this article, we will explore the different scenarios that may determine liability in a side-impact collision.

Understanding Side-Impact Collisions

A side-impact collision occurs when the front end of one vehicle strikes the side of another vehicle. These accidents often happen at intersections when one driver fails to yield the right-of-way or runs a red light. The impact can occur on either the driver’s side or the passenger’s side, and the severity of the accident depends on the speed and size of the vehicles involved.

Determining Fault

Determining fault in a side-impact collision requires a thorough investigation law enforcement and insurance companies. The following scenarios may help determine liability:

1. Violation of traffic laws: If one driver fails to obey traffic laws, such as running a red light or stop sign, they are likely to be held responsible for the accident.

2. Right-of-way rules: If one driver fails to yield the right-of-way to another vehicle, they may be deemed at fault. However, exceptions may apply in certain situations, such as emergency vehicles or when a driver is making a legal left turn.

3. Comparative negligence: In some cases, both drivers may share fault to some degree. Each driver’s actions leading up to the accident will be evaluated, and their percentage of fault will be determined accordingly.

FAQ

Q: What should I do if I am involved in a side-impact collision?

A: Firstly, ensure your safety and the safety of others involved. Call emergency services and report the accident. Gather information from witnesses and take photos of the scene if possible. Contact your insurance company to report the incident.

Q: How can I prove the other driver was at fault?

A: Collect evidence such as witness statements, photographs, and any available surveillance footage. Obtain a copy of the police report and consult with an experienced personal injury attorney who can help build a strong case.

Conclusion

Determining fault in a side-impact collision can be a complex process. It often requires a thorough investigation and the evaluation of various factors. If you find yourself involved in such an accident, it is crucial to seek legal advice to protect your rights and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.