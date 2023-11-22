Who is Ann Curry married to?

In the world of journalism, Ann Curry is a well-known name. With her impressive career spanning over three decades, Curry has become a respected figure in the industry. However, while her professional life has been widely covered, her personal life has remained relatively private. One question that often arises is: Who is Ann Curry married to?

Curry was previously married to Brian Ross, a software executive. The couple tied the knot in 1989 and had two children together. However, after 13 years of marriage, they decided to part ways and officially divorced in 2009. Despite their separation, Curry and Ross have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

Following her divorce, Curry found love again. In 2012, she married Brian Wilson, a former software executive and current chairman of the Board of Directors for the Points of Light Foundation. The couple has been happily married ever since, supporting each other in their respective endeavors.

While Ann Curry’s professional achievements continue to captivate audiences, her personal life remains a subject of curiosity. With her second marriage to Brian Wilson, Curry has found happiness and stability. As she continues to make her mark in the world of journalism, her fans and admirers wish her nothing but the best in both her personal and professional endeavors.