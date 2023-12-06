Who is Alia Bhatt childhood crush?

Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Crush Revealed: A Peek into the Bollywood Star’s Past

In the world of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has become a household name. With her exceptional acting skills and charming personality, she has won the hearts of millions. But have you ever wondered who the heartthrob of this talented actress was during her childhood? We have the answer for you!

Childhood Crush: Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s childhood crush was none other than the dashing Bollywood heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor. The two actors have now become a power couple in the industry, but their love story began long before they became the talk of the town. Alia has often expressed her admiration for Ranbir’s talent and charm, making it clear that her childhood crush has turned into a real-life romance.

FAQs about Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Crush

Q: Who is Alia Bhatt?

A: Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Student of the Year” in 2012. She comes from a family of filmmakers and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry.

Q: Who is Ranbir Kapoor?

A: Ranbir Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actor and belongs to the famous Kapoor family, known for their contributions to Indian cinema. He has delivered several critically acclaimed performances and is considered one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Q: When did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor start dating?

A: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially confirmed their relationship in 2018. However, rumors about their romance had been circulating for quite some time before that.

Q: Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor still together?

A: Yes, as of now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are still together. They have been spotted together at various events and have openly expressed their love for each other in interviews.

Q: How did Alia Bhatt’s childhood crush turn into a real-life romance?

A: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor first met on the sets of their film “Brahmastra” and developed a close friendship. Over time, their bond grew stronger, and they eventually fell in love.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt’s childhood crush was none other than Ranbir Kapoor, and their love story has blossomed into a beautiful real-life romance. These two talented actors continue to captivate audiences with their on-screen performances and their off-screen chemistry.