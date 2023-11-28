Who is AJ Lee’s husband?

AJ Lee’s Husband: A Look into the Life of CM Punk

Introduction

AJ Lee, the former professional wrestler and WWE Divas Champion, has captivated fans with her charisma and in-ring skills. While her wrestling career has been widely discussed, her personal life has also piqued the curiosity of many. In this article, we delve into the life of AJ Lee’s husband, CM Punk, shedding light on his achievements, their relationship, and frequently asked questions surrounding their union.

Who is CM Punk?

Born Phillip Jack Brooks on October 26, 1978, in Chicago, Illinois, CM Punk is a retired professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. Known for his rebellious persona and outspoken nature, Punk rose to prominence during his time in WWE. With an impressive career spanning over 15 years, he became a fan favorite and achieved numerous accolades, including multiple world championships.

The Love Story of AJ Lee and CM Punk

AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, met CM Punk during their time in WWE. The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 13, 2014. Their relationship has been characterized a shared passion for wrestling and a deep understanding of each other’s careers.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are AJ Lee and CM Punk still married?

Yes, as of the time of writing, AJ Lee and CM Punk are still happily married.

2. Does CM Punk still wrestle?

CM Punk retired from professional wrestling in 2014. However, he made a highly anticipated return to the ring in 2021, signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

3. What is AJ Lee doing now?

Following her retirement from professional wrestling in 2015, AJ Lee has pursued various endeavors. She has authored a New York Times bestselling memoir, “Crazy Is My Superpower,” and has been involved in philanthropic work.

Conclusion

The love story between AJ Lee and CM Punk is a testament to the power of shared passions and understanding. While AJ Lee has left her mark on the wrestling world, CM Punk continues to captivate audiences with his talent. Together, they form a dynamic couple that has left an indelible impact on the world of professional wrestling.