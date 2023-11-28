Adrienne Maloof: A Look into Her Current Marriage

Introduction

Adrienne Maloof, a prominent American businesswoman, television personality, and philanthropist, has been a subject of curiosity for many fans and followers. After her highly publicized divorce from Paul Nassif, many have wondered about her current marital status. In this article, we delve into the question: Who is Adrienne Maloof married to now?

The Current Marriage

Adrienne Maloof is currently married to Jacob Busch, an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty. The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020. Their relationship has been a source of joy and stability for both Maloof and Busch.

FAQ

Q: Who is Adrienne Maloof?

A: Adrienne Maloof is an American businesswoman, television personality, and philanthropist. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and her successful business ventures.

Q: Who was Adrienne Maloof previously married to?

A: Adrienne Maloof was previously married to Paul Nassif, a renowned plastic surgeon. They were married from 2002 to 2012 and have three children together.

Q: Who is Jacob Busch?

A: Jacob Busch is an American entrepreneur and heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty. He has made a name for himself in the business world and is known for his philanthropic endeavors.

Conclusion

Adrienne Maloof’s current marriage to Jacob Busch has brought happiness and stability to her life. After her divorce from Paul Nassif, she found love and companionship in Busch, and the couple has been going strong ever since. As a successful businesswoman and television personality, Maloof continues to inspire many with her resilience and ability to find happiness in her personal life.