Dillon Danis’ Cozy Pictures with TikTok Star Abby Rao Spark Relationship Rumors

Dillon Danis, the professional MMA fighter and grappling sensation, has recently been in the spotlight due to some cozy pictures he shared with TikTok star Abby Rao. This has sparked rumors that the two may be in a relationship. Abby Rao, born on July 20, 1997, is an Instagram model who gained popularity for her social media presence. She is also known for being the ex-girlfriend of YouTuber RiceGum.

The pictures posted Danis on his now-deleted X account showed him and Abby Rao looking close, leading fans to speculate about their relationship status. However, Danis later clarified on his Instagram stories that Abby Rao is just his friend, calling her “one of my good friends” and “a good girl.” These statements from Danis should put an end to the dating rumors surrounding them.

In addition to the relationship rumors, Dillon Danis has also faced recent professional setbacks. He made his boxing debut against Logan Paul on October 14 but lost disqualification. This lackluster performance has damaged his reputation in the combat sports community.

Following his disappointing boxing match, Danis faced another blow as Bellator MMA officially released him. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Danis is now a free agent. It is reported that Danis had to pay a $100,000 penalty to Bellator MMA in order to fight Logan Paul, as part of his contract. This penalty was triggered due to competition clauses in Bellator’s TV deal with Showtime.

With his release from Bellator, Dillon Danis has expressed interest in fighting for the UFC. However, it appears that the chances of the UFC accepting him are slim at the moment. Despite his release and recent setbacks, Danis has a record of 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter, with both wins coming way of submission.

In conclusion, while the cozied-up pictures between Dillon Danis and Abby Rao initially sparked relationship rumors, Danis has made it clear that they are just friends. Meanwhile, Danis’s fighting career has faced challenges with his loss to Logan Paul and subsequent release from Bellator MMA. His future in the MMA world remains uncertain as he explores other opportunities in the sport.

