Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Engagement to Abby Champion: A Look into Their Love Story

In a recent social media post, actor and action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, announced his engagement to model and actress Abby Champion. The couple shared adorable pictures of their engagement, with Abby flaunting her ring as Patrick showered her with affection.

Patrick and Abby have been together since 2015, but only made their relationship official in February 2016. Being in the public eye, the couple has been spotted together at various red carpet events. Now, they are taking the next step in their journey planning for a future wedding.

Abby Champion, a 26-year-old model originally from Birmingham, Alabama, moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in fashion and modeling. She followed in the footsteps of her sister, Baskin Champion, who was crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. Along with her successful modeling career, Abby has also made a name for herself in the film industry. She has appeared in various movies, fashion shows, and brand campaigns, including Guess, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and Victoria’s Secret Pink.

As for Patrick Schwarzenegger, he is the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Born and raised in California, Patrick graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Business. He has made a mark in the acting industry, starring in movies and TV shows such as “Gen V” and HBO’s “The Staircase.” Furthermore, Patrick is also an entrepreneur, co-founding a nutrition company called MOSH (Maria Owings Shriver Health) with his mother.

Before his relationship with Abby, Patrick was in the spotlight for his brief romance with pop star Miley Cyrus. However, it seems that he has found true love with Abby Champion, and they are ready to embark on this new chapter together.

While their engagement has been the talk of the town, details about their wedding plans remain unknown. Nonetheless, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this exciting journey for Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion.