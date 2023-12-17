Who is A24 owned?

Who Owns A24? A Closer Look at the Independent Film Studio

A24, the renowned independent film studio, has gained significant recognition in recent years for its unique and thought-provoking films. From critically acclaimed movies like “Moonlight” and “Lady Bird” to cult favorites such as “Hereditary” and “Eighth Grade,” A24 has established itself as a powerhouse in the film industry. However, many people wonder who exactly owns this influential studio.

Ownership Structure:

A24 was founded in 2012 Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges. Initially, the studio operated as an independent entity, but over time, it has attracted various investors. As of now, A24 is owned a consortium of partners, including media and entertainment companies such as the global investment firm, Eldridge Industries.

FAQ:

Q: Is A24 a subsidiary of any major film studio?

A: No, A24 operates independently and is not a subsidiary of any major film studio. It has its own distinct identity and creative vision.

Q: Does A24 have any exclusive distribution deals?

A: Yes, A24 has an exclusive distribution deal with Apple Inc., which allows Apple to stream A24 films on its platform. However, A24 also partners with other distributors for theatrical releases.

Q: How does A24 choose the films it produces?

A: A24 prides itself on its commitment to unique and innovative storytelling. The studio actively seeks out projects that challenge conventional norms and offer fresh perspectives. A24’s selection process is driven a passion for originality and a desire to support emerging filmmakers.

Q: What sets A24 apart from other film studios?

A: A24 has gained a reputation for its ability to take risks and produce unconventional films that resonate with audiences. The studio’s commitment to artistic integrity and its willingness to tackle diverse and thought-provoking subjects have set it apart from other mainstream studios.

In conclusion, A24 is an independent film studio owned a consortium of partners, including Eldridge Industries. With its unique approach to storytelling and commitment to originality, A24 continues to captivate audiences and redefine the boundaries of contemporary cinema.