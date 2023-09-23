The TikTok Trend of the “Blue Collar Man Stealer” is Causing a Stir

The emergence of the TikTok trend known as the “Blue Collar Man Stealer” has sparked strong reactions among viewers. While the term “blue collar” typically refers to manual laborers, the hashtag #bluecollarmanstealer is being used on TikTok wives and girlfriends to vent about the frustrating habits of their blue-collar partners.

The trend serves as a cautionary tale for those who may be interested in pursuing relationships with blue-collar workers. Despite the physical strength and hardworking mindset often associated with these individuals, there are apparently certain behaviors that make them less desirable partners.

In a video TikToker @madelynmae, she highlights five potential red flags that indicate one might be dealing with a blue collar man stealer. These include setting multiple alarms daily, constantly needing someone to run errands, neglecting to replace the toilet paper roll, excessive preoccupation with hair maintenance, and expecting others to manage their schedules.

The TikTok video has gained over half a million views, set to the song “You Ain’t Woman Enough” Loretta Lynn. While some TikTok users are participating in and supporting this trend, others have expressed their skepticism and concern. One Twitter user suggested that the concept of a blue collar man stealer was an invention to cope with the realities of their relationships.

As of now, there have been no videos of men responding to their partners’ complaints. However, it may only be a matter of time before they join in on the trend. This trend has the potential to ignite an online battle of relationship exposés, where partners expose each other’s annoying habits on TikTok.

