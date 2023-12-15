Who is 7 foot 2 in the NBA?

Meet the Tallest Players in the NBA: Who Stands at 7 Foot 2?

In the world of professional basketball, height can be a game-changer. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has seen its fair share of towering athletes who dominate the court with their incredible stature. Among these giants, there are a select few who stand at an impressive 7 feet 2 inches tall. Let’s take a closer look at some of these remarkable players and their impact on the game.

Who are the 7-foot-2 players in the NBA?

One of the most prominent players to reach this extraordinary height is Kristaps Porziņģis. Born in Latvia, Porziņģis made his NBA debut in 2015 and has since become a force to be reckoned with. Known for his versatility and shooting ability, Porziņģis has made a name for himself as a dominant presence on both ends of the court.

Another notable player standing at 7 foot 2 is Boban Marjanović. Hailing from Serbia, Marjanović has gained attention for his towering height and impressive wingspan. Despite his size, he possesses surprising agility and has proven to be a valuable asset to his teams.

FAQ:

Q: How tall is 7 foot 2 in centimeters?

A: 7 feet 2 inches is equivalent to approximately 218 centimeters.

Q: Are there any other players in the NBA who are 7 foot 2?

A: While Kristaps Porziņģis and Boban Marjanović are two of the most well-known players at this height, there have been other players in the past who have reached this remarkable stature.

Q: How does being 7 foot 2 impact a player’s performance?

A: Being 7 foot 2 provides players with a significant advantage in terms of height and reach. It allows them to excel in areas such as rebounding, shot-blocking, and scoring near the basket. However, it can also present challenges in terms of agility and mobility.

Q: Who is the tallest player in NBA history?

A: The tallest player in NBA history is Gheorghe Muresan, who stood at a towering 7 feet 7 inches.

In conclusion, the NBA has witnessed the rise of several exceptional athletes who stand at an impressive 7 feet 2 inches tall. Players like Kristaps Porziņģis and Boban Marjanović have showcased their skills and made a significant impact on the game. Their towering presence on the court is a testament to the importance of height in the world of professional basketball.