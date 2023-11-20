Who is 38 on Colorado Buffaloes?

In the world of college football, players are often recognized their jersey numbers. These numbers become synonymous with the athletes who wear them, representing their skills, positions, and contributions to the team. One such number that has caught the attention of Colorado Buffaloes fans is 38. So, who exactly is 38 on the Colorado Buffaloes?

Meet Alex Fontenot

The player behind the number 38 for the Colorado Buffaloes is running back Alex Fontenot. Hailing from Richmond, Texas, Fontenot joined the Buffaloes in 2018 as a freshman. Since then, he has made a name for himself on the field with his impressive skills and determination.

Fontenot’s Impact

Throughout his college career, Fontenot has showcased his versatility and reliability as a running back. He has consistently been a key player for the Buffaloes, contributing both as a rusher and a receiver. Fontenot’s ability to find gaps in the defense and make explosive plays has made him a valuable asset to the team.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a running back?

A: A running back is a position in American football responsible for carrying the ball on rushing plays. They often receive handoffs from the quarterback and use their speed and agility to navigate through the defense.

Q: How does Fontenot’s performance compare to other running backs?

A: Fontenot has proven himself to be a reliable and consistent player for the Buffaloes. While his statistics may not always be the highest in the league, his impact on the field and his ability to make crucial plays cannot be overlooked.

Q: What are Fontenot’s future prospects?

A: As Fontenot continues to excel on the field, his future prospects look promising. With his skills and dedication, he may have the opportunity to pursue a professional career in football.

In conclusion, Alex Fontenot is the player behind the number 38 for the Colorado Buffaloes. His contributions as a running back have made him a key player for the team, and his future in the sport looks bright. As fans continue to cheer on the Buffaloes, they can do so with the knowledge that number 38 represents a talented and impactful player on the field.