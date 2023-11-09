Who is 1st on Instagram?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Instagram has emerged as one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos. With over a billion monthly active users, it’s no wonder that people are curious about who holds the coveted title of being the first user on Instagram. Let’s dive into the history of this influential platform and uncover the answer to this burning question.

Instagram, founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010, was initially launched as a photo-sharing app exclusively for iOS users. Its user base grew rapidly, and within two months, it had already amassed one million users. By 2012, Instagram had become a global sensation, leading to its acquisition Facebook for a staggering $1 billion.

While it may seem logical to assume that the first user on Instagram would be one of its founders, that is not the case. The honor of being the first user on Instagram goes to a fellow named Kevin Weil. Weil, who is not affiliated with the founding team, joined Instagram as its 50th employee and became the first person to sign up for an account on the platform.

FAQ:

Q: What does “monthly active users” mean?

A: Monthly active users (MAUs) refers to the number of unique individuals who engage with a particular platform or application within a given month. It is a metric commonly used to measure the popularity and usage of social media platforms.

Q: Who are the founders of Instagram?

A: Instagram was co-founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010. They played a pivotal role in the development and success of the platform.

Q: Why did Facebook acquire Instagram?

A: Facebook recognized the immense potential of Instagram and its growing user base. The acquisition allowed Facebook to expand its reach in the mobile market and tap into Instagram’s unique features and user engagement.

In conclusion, while Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are the masterminds behind Instagram, the first user on the platform was Kevin Weil. As Instagram continues to evolve and shape the social media landscape, it’s fascinating to look back at its humble beginnings and the individuals who played a part in its success.