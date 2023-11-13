Who Instagram Owner?

Who is the Owner of Instagram?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become a household name. With over a billion active users, this photo and video sharing platform has revolutionized the way we connect and share moments with others. But have you ever wondered who is behind this popular app? Who is the owner of Instagram?

Instagram was founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010. The two Stanford University graduates developed the app as a platform for users to share their photos and videos with friends and followers. The app quickly gained popularity and caught the attention of Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for a staggering $1 billion. This acquisition allowed Instagram to tap into Facebook’s vast resources and user base, propelling its growth even further. Since then, Instagram has continued to evolve, introducing new features such as Stories, IGTV, and Reels, making it a dominant force in the social media landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Instagram?

A: Instagram is a social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. It also offers various features like Stories, IGTV, and Reels.

Q: Who founded Instagram?

A: Instagram was founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010.

Q: Who owns Instagram?

A: Instagram is currently owned Facebook. It was acquired Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.

Q: Why did Facebook acquire Instagram?

A: Facebook saw the potential in Instagram’s growing user base and its unique features. The acquisition allowed Facebook to expand its reach in the social media market and strengthen its position against competitors.

Q: Is Instagram still independently operated?

A: While Instagram is owned Facebook, it still operates as a separate platform with its own team and development roadmap.

In conclusion, Instagram was founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, and it is currently owned Facebook. This acquisition has allowed Instagram to thrive and innovate, making it one of the most popular social media platforms in the world.