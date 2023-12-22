Who inherited Matthew Perry’s fortune?

Matthew Perry’s Fortune: Who Will Inherit the Late Actor’s Wealth?

Matthew Perry, beloved actor and star of the hit sitcom “Friends,” sadly passed away on November 7, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and a substantial fortune. As news of his death spread, fans and curious onlookers began to wonder who would inherit his wealth, estimated to be around $80 million. While the details of Perry’s will have not been made public, there are some insights into the potential beneficiaries of his estate.

Possible Heirs

As of now, it remains unclear who will inherit Matthew Perry’s fortune. The actor was not married and did not have any children, which leaves the distribution of his wealth up to his closest relatives and potentially charitable organizations. Perry had a close relationship with his father, John Bennett Perry, who is also an actor. It is possible that his father may be named as a beneficiary in his will.

Additionally, Perry had three half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage. These siblings, Caitlin, Emily, and Willy Morrison, could also be potential heirs to his estate. However, until the will is made public or further information is released, it is impossible to know for certain who will inherit Perry’s fortune.

As fans mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, the question of who will inherit his fortune remains unanswered. Only time will tell how his wealth will be distributed and what impact it will have on the lives of those fortunate enough to be named as beneficiaries.