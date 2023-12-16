Who in BTS likes Justin Bieber?

Title: Unveiling the BTS Member Who Admires Justin Bieber

Introduction:

In the world of music, collaborations and mutual admiration between artists are not uncommon. One such intriguing connection lies between the global sensation BTS and the pop icon Justin Bieber. While BTS has garnered immense popularity worldwide, it is natural to wonder which member of the South Korean septet holds a special fondness for the Canadian superstar. Let’s delve into this fascinating topic and uncover the truth.

The BTS Member Who Likes Justin Bieber:

Among the seven talented members of BTS, it is none other than Jungkook who has openly expressed his admiration for Justin Bieber. Jungkook, known for his exceptional vocal abilities and charismatic stage presence, has often mentioned Bieber as one of his musical inspirations. The young artist has even covered some of Bieber’s songs, showcasing his versatility and paying homage to his idol.

FAQs:

Q: How did Jungkook’s admiration for Justin Bieber come to light?

A: Jungkook’s fondness for Justin Bieber became evident through various interviews, social media interactions, and live performances where he showcased his love for Bieber’s music.

Q: Has Jungkook ever met Justin Bieber?

A: While there is no official record of a meeting between the two artists, Jungkook has expressed his desire to meet Bieber someday.

Q: Are there any collaborations between BTS and Justin Bieber?

A: As of now, there have been no official collaborations between BTS and Justin Bieber. However, fans remain hopeful for a potential collaboration in the future.

Conclusion:

Jungkook’s admiration for Justin Bieber serves as a testament to the diverse musical influences that shape the members of BTS. As the septet continues to conquer the global music scene, their connection with artists like Justin Bieber only adds to their appeal. While fans eagerly await a possible collaboration between the two powerhouses, they can take solace in knowing that the admiration between BTS and Justin Bieber is mutual, bridging the gap between two musical worlds.

