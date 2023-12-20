Who hosted SNL 3 times?

Who Has Hosted SNL Three Times?

Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, has been a platform for countless celebrities to showcase their comedic talents. Over the years, a select few have had the honor of hosting the show not just once or twice, but three times. Let’s take a closer look at the esteemed individuals who have achieved this milestone.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What does it mean to “host” SNL?

A: When someone hosts SNL, they are the guest star for that particular episode. They typically participate in sketches, perform monologues, and introduce musical guests.

Q: How many times has SNL aired?

A: SNL has been on the air since its debut on October 11, 1975. As of now, it has aired over 900 episodes.

Q: Who was the first person to host SNL three times?

A: The first person to achieve this feat was actor and comedian Steve Martin. He hosted SNL for the third time on January 21, 1978.

Q: Who are some other notable individuals who have hosted SNL three times?

A: Several notable figures have reached this milestone, including Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, and Candice Bergen.

Q: Are there any celebrities who have hosted SNL more than three times?

A: Yes, there are a few. Some of the most frequent hosts include Alec Baldwin, who has hosted a record-breaking 17 times, and Steve Martin, who has hosted a total of 15 times.

Steve Martin, known for his quick wit and physical comedy, was the first person to be invited back to host SNL for the third time. His appearances on the show have become legendary, with memorable sketches like “The Festrunk Brothers” and “King Tut.” Martin’s comedic timing and ability to engage with the audience made him a fan favorite.

Since Martin’s groundbreaking achievement, a select group of entertainers have joined the SNL three-timers club. Tom Hanks, beloved for his versatility and charm, has hosted the show three times, leaving a lasting impression with sketches like “Mr. Short-Term Memory” and “Black Jeopardy.” Alec Baldwin, known for his spot-on impersonation of former President Donald Trump, has also reached this milestone, becoming a regular presence on the SNL stage.

In conclusion, hosting SNL three times is a testament to an entertainer’s talent and popularity. It is a distinction that only a handful of individuals have achieved, solidifying their place in SNL history. Whether it’s Steve Martin’s wild and crazy humor or Tom Hanks’ infectious energy, these hosts have left an indelible mark on the show and continue to make audiences laugh with each appearance.