Who hosted SNL 17 times?

Who Holds the Record for Hosting SNL 17 Times?

Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, has been a staple of American television for over four decades. Throughout its history, numerous celebrities have graced the SNL stage as hosts, but only a select few have reached the impressive milestone of hosting the show 17 times. Let’s take a closer look at the esteemed individuals who have achieved this remarkable feat.

The SNL 17-Timers Club

As of now, there are only two members of the exclusive SNL 17-Timers Club: Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin. Both actors have left an indelible mark on the show, becoming synonymous with SNL’s rich history and comedic legacy.

Alec Baldwin, known for his versatile acting skills and impeccable comedic timing, first hosted SNL in 1990. Since then, he has returned to the show numerous times, portraying a wide range of memorable characters, including his iconic portrayal of former President Donald Trump. Baldwin’s appearances on SNL have garnered critical acclaim and have made him one of the most recognizable hosts in the show’s history.

Steve Martin, a comedy legend in his own right, hosted SNL for the first time in 1976. Over the years, he has become one of the show’s most beloved hosts, known for his wild and unpredictable sketches. Martin’s unique blend of physical comedy and witty humor has made him a fan favorite, and his 17 hosting gigs are a testament to his enduring popularity.

FAQ

Q: Has anyone hosted SNL more than 17 times?

A: No, as of now, no one has surpassed the 17-host milestone. Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin hold the record for the most SNL hosting appearances.

Q: Who is the most frequent SNL host overall?

A: The title of the most frequent SNL host goes to Alec Baldwin, who has hosted the show a total of 17 times.

Q: Are there any other notable SNL hosts?

A: Absolutely! SNL has welcomed a plethora of notable hosts throughout its history, including Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, and Tina Fey, to name just a few.

In conclusion, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin have solidified their places in SNL history hosting the show an impressive 17 times. Their comedic talents and enduring popularity have made them iconic figures within the SNL community. As the show continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see if any future hosts can join the esteemed SNL 17-Timers Club.