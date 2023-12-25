Who hosted SNL 13 times?

Who Holds the Record for Hosting SNL 13 Times?

Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, has been a staple of American television for over four decades. Throughout its history, numerous celebrities have graced the SNL stage as hosts, but only a select few have reached the prestigious milestone of hosting the show 13 times. So, who are these esteemed individuals?

The Elite Club of 13-Time Hosts

As of now, there is only one member in the exclusive club of SNL 13-time hosts, and that is none other than Alec Baldwin. The versatile actor, known for his roles in movies like “The Departed” and TV shows like “30 Rock,” has become synonymous with SNL in recent years. Baldwin’s appearances on the show have garnered critical acclaim and left audiences in stitches with his impeccable comedic timing.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Alec Baldwin achieve this milestone?

A: Baldwin’s frequent appearances on SNL can be attributed to his spot-on impersonation of former President Donald Trump. His portrayal of Trump became a cultural phenomenon, earning him widespread recognition and cementing his status as an SNL regular.

Q: Who are some other notable SNL hosts?

A: Over the years, SNL has welcomed a plethora of famous hosts, including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Justin Timberlake, who have all hosted the show multiple times. However, none have reached the remarkable milestone of hosting 13 times like Alec Baldwin.

Q: Are there any plans for future 13-time hosts?

A: As of now, no other individuals have reached the 13-time mark. However, with SNL’s ever-evolving lineup of talented hosts, it is only a matter of time before another member joins this elite club.

In conclusion, Alec Baldwin stands alone as the sole member of the SNL 13-time host club. His contributions to the show, particularly his unforgettable portrayal of Donald Trump, have solidified his place in SNL history. As the show continues to entertain audiences with its unique brand of comedy, we eagerly await the next member to join this prestigious group of hosts.