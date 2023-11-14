Who Have Kim Kardashian Dated?

Kim Kardashian, the American reality TV star, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From professional athletes to musicians and even fellow reality TV stars, Kardashian’s dating history has been a topic of fascination for many. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable figures she has been romantically linked to.

One of Kardashian’s earliest relationships was with Damon Thomas, a music producer whom she married in 2000. However, the couple divorced in 2004. Following her divorce, Kardashian went on to date a number of well-known personalities, including NFL player Reggie Bush and NFL star Miles Austin.

In 2011, Kardashian’s love life took a dramatic turn when she tied the knot with NBA player Kris Humphries in a highly publicized wedding. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted only 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce. The short-lived union garnered significant media attention.

Shortly after her divorce from Humphries, Kardashian began dating rapper Kanye West. The couple’s relationship quickly became a media sensation, and they eventually got married in 2014. Together, they have four children. However, in 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, marking the end of their seven-year marriage.

FAQ:

Q: What does “romantically linked” mean?

A: When someone is “romantically linked” to another person, it means that there are rumors or reports suggesting they are in a romantic relationship.

Q: How long did Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries last?

A: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were married for only 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce.

Q: How many children do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have together?

A: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together.

Q: When did Kim Kardashian file for divorce from Kanye West?

A: Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021, ending their seven-year marriage.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s dating history has been filled with high-profile relationships and marriages that have captivated the public’s attention. From her early marriage to Damon Thomas to her highly publicized relationships with Kris Humphries and Kanye West, Kardashian’s love life has been a subject of fascination for many. As she continues to navigate her personal life in the public eye, it remains to be seen who Kim Kardashian will date next.