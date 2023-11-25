Who has won DWTS the most?

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is a popular reality television show that has captivated audiences around the world with its dazzling dance routines and celebrity contestants. Over the years, numerous talented individuals have graced the DWTS stage, but only a select few have managed to claim the coveted mirrorball trophy. So, who has won DWTS the most? Let’s take a closer look at the champions who have triumphed on the dance floor.

The Most Successful DWTS Champions

Since its inception in 2005, DWTS has seen a variety of winners from different seasons. However, there are two individuals who stand out as the most successful champions in the history of the show. They are Derek Hough and Cheryl Burke.

Derek Hough, a professional dancer and choreographer, has won DWTS a remarkable six times. Known for his incredible talent and charismatic performances, Hough has become a fan favorite and a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor. His wins include partnering with celebrities such as Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Grey.

Cheryl Burke, another highly accomplished professional dancer, has also claimed the mirrorball trophy six times. With her exceptional skill and ability to connect with her celebrity partners, Burke has consistently delivered outstanding performances. Her wins include partnering with celebrities such as Drew Lachey, Emmitt Smith, and Shawn Johnson.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Has anyone won DWTS more than six times?

A: No, Derek Hough and Cheryl Burke currently hold the record for the most wins on DWTS with six victories each.

Q: Who are some other notable winners of DWTS?

A: Some other notable winners include Apolo Anton Ohno, Meryl Davis, and Bindi Irwin, who have all showcased their incredible dancing skills and claimed the mirrorball trophy.

Q: Is DWTS still on the air?

A: Yes, DWTS is still airing new seasons. The show continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling dance routines and celebrity contestants.

In conclusion, Derek Hough and Cheryl Burke have emerged as the most successful champions in the history of DWTS, each winning the show six times. Their exceptional talent, dedication, and ability to connect with their celebrity partners have made them true icons of the dance floor. As DWTS continues to entertain audiences, we eagerly await the next champion who will join the ranks of these remarkable dancers.