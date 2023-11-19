Who has the rights to Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

In a surprising turn of events, the beloved holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” has become the center of a legal dispute over its rights. The iconic animated special, which has been a Thanksgiving tradition for millions of viewers since its debut in 1973, is now caught up in a battle between two major media companies.

The dispute arose when the rights to the Peanuts franchise, which includes the Charlie Brown specials, were acquired Apple in 2018. As part of the deal, Apple gained exclusive streaming rights to the Peanuts content, including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” This meant that the special would only be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

However, this decision sparked outrage among fans who had grown accustomed to watching the special on network television. The backlash was so significant that Apple eventually decided to make a compromise. They announced that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” would also be aired on PBS stations during the holiday season.

This move seemed to appease the fans, but it didn’t put an end to the legal battle. The issue now lies in the fact that Apple’s rights to the special are set to expire in 2023. This has led to speculation about who will gain the rights next and whether the special will continue to be available for free on network television.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean for a company to have the rights to a TV show or movie?

A: When a company has the rights to a TV show or movie, it means they have legal permission to distribute and profit from that content. They can decide where and how the content is shown, whether it’s on television, in theaters, or through streaming platforms.

Q: Why is the rights dispute over “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” significant?

A: “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is a beloved holiday special that has been enjoyed generations of viewers. The dispute over its rights raises questions about the future availability of the special and whether it will continue to be accessible to a wide audience.

Q: Will “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” be available for streaming after 2023?

A: The future availability of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” for streaming is uncertain. Once Apple’s rights to the special expire in 2023, another company may acquire the rights, and their decision on distribution will determine whether it remains accessible on streaming platforms.

As the legal battle over the rights to “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” continues, fans can only hope that the beloved special will find a permanent home where it can be enjoyed generations to come.