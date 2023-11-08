Who has the most viewed Instagram live in the world?

In the age of social media, Instagram has become one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos, videos, and connecting with friends and celebrities. One of the features that has gained significant attention is Instagram Live, where users can broadcast live videos to their followers. But who holds the record for the most viewed Instagram Live in the world?

As of now, the title for the most viewed Instagram Live goes to the Canadian musician, Drake. In May 2020, Drake went live on Instagram with the American rapper, Future, and the two artists attracted a staggering 315,000 viewers. This record-breaking live session was a virtual celebration of their newly released song, “Life is Good,” and it captivated fans from around the globe.

During the live session, Drake and Future engaged in casual conversation, shared behind-the-scenes stories, and even previewed some unreleased music. The interaction between the two artists, combined with their massive fan bases, contributed to the incredible number of viewers.

FAQ:

Q: What is Instagram Live?

A: Instagram Live is a feature on the Instagram platform that allows users to broadcast live videos to their followers in real-time. It provides an interactive way for users to engage with their audience and share moments as they happen.

Q: How can I access Instagram Live?

A: To access Instagram Live, simply open the Instagram app on your mobile device and swipe right from the main feed to open the camera. From there, you can select the “Live” option and start broadcasting to your followers.

Q: Can anyone go live on Instagram?

A: Yes, anyone with an Instagram account can go live on the platform. However, there are certain requirements that need to be met, such as having a certain number of followers or meeting specific criteria set Instagram.

Q: Can I watch Instagram Live videos after they have ended?

A: Yes, Instagram Live videos can be saved and shared on the user’s profile for up to 24 hours after the live session has ended. After that, they will no longer be available for viewing.

In conclusion, Drake currently holds the record for the most viewed Instagram Live in the world, with an impressive 315,000 viewers. Instagram Live continues to be a popular feature for celebrities and influencers to connect with their fans in real-time, providing a unique and interactive experience for both parties involved.