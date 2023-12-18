Who has the longest number 1 song ever?

Who Holds the Record for the Longest Number 1 Song Ever?

In the world of music, achieving a number one hit is a significant milestone for any artist or band. It represents the pinnacle of success, as their song tops the charts and captures the hearts of millions of listeners. But have you ever wondered who holds the record for the longest-running number one song ever? Let’s dive into the fascinating world of music history to find out.

The Record Holder: “One Sweet Day” Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men

The title for the longest-running number one song in history goes to the iconic collaboration between Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day.” Released in 1995, this heartfelt ballad held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a staggering 16 weeks. The song’s powerful lyrics and soulful harmonies struck a chord with audiences worldwide, solidifying its place in music history.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “number one song” mean?

A: A number one song refers to a track that reaches the top position on a music chart, typically based on sales, radio airplay, or a combination of both.

Q: What is the Billboard Hot 100 chart?

A: The Billboard Hot 100 is a weekly music chart that ranks the most popular songs in the United States. It takes into account various factors such as sales, streaming, and radio airplay.

Q: How long is 16 weeks?

A: 16 weeks is equivalent to approximately four months.

Q: Are there any other songs that came close to breaking this record?

A: Yes, several songs have come close to breaking the record. “Despacito” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber tied with “One Sweet Day” for the longest-running number one song, also spending 16 weeks at the top of the charts.

Q: Has anyone surpassed the record since “One Sweet Day”?

A: As of now, no song has surpassed the record set “One Sweet Day” and “Despacito.” However, music trends and tastes are constantly evolving, so it’s always possible for a new contender to emerge in the future.

In the ever-changing landscape of music, records are made to be broken. But for now, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” remains the reigning champion, holding the title for the longest-running number one song ever. Its enduring popularity and emotional resonance continue to captivate audiences, ensuring its place in music history for years to come.