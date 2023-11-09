Who has the highest grossing tour of all time?

In the world of music, touring is not only a way for artists to connect with their fans, but also a lucrative business. Over the years, numerous artists have embarked on successful tours, but only a select few have managed to break records and claim the title of having the highest grossing tour of all time. So, who exactly holds this prestigious title?

The Rolling Stones: Legends of Rock and Roll

The answer to this question lies with none other than the legendary rock band, The Rolling Stones. With a career spanning over six decades, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and their bandmates have solidified their status as one of the greatest rock and roll acts in history. In 2005, they embarked on their “A Bigger Bang” tour, which ultimately became the highest grossing tour of all time.

The A Bigger Bang Tour: A Record-Breaking Success

The A Bigger Bang tour kicked off in 2005 and lasted for two years, encompassing a staggering 144 shows across five continents. The tour was a massive success, grossing a jaw-dropping $558 million in ticket sales. The Rolling Stones’ ability to consistently sell out stadiums and arenas around the world contributed to their record-breaking achievement.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “grossing” mean in the context of tours?

A: In the context of tours, “grossing” refers to the total amount of money generated from ticket sales and other revenue streams associated with the tour, such as merchandise sales.

Q: How do artists make money from tours?

A: Artists make money from tours through various revenue streams, including ticket sales, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and licensing deals. The majority of their earnings typically come from ticket sales.

Q: Are there any other artists who have come close to breaking The Rolling Stones’ record?

A: While several artists have had incredibly successful tours, none have managed to surpass The Rolling Stones’ record. However, artists like U2, Madonna, and Ed Sheeran have had highly lucrative tours that have earned them a place among the top-grossing tours of all time.

In conclusion, The Rolling Stones’ A Bigger Bang tour holds the title for the highest grossing tour of all time. Their ability to captivate audiences and sell out stadiums worldwide solidifies their status as rock and roll legends. While other artists have come close, The Rolling Stones’ record remains unbroken, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next tour that could potentially claim the top spot.