Who has the heaviest bench ever?

Who Holds the Record for the Heaviest Bench Press Ever?

In the world of powerlifting, the bench press is considered the ultimate test of upper body strength. Athletes strive to push their limits and set new records, but who holds the title for the heaviest bench press ever? Let’s dive into the realm of powerlifting and explore the incredible feats achieved these superhuman athletes.

One name that stands out in the history of powerlifting is that of Hafthor Bjornsson, also known as “The Mountain” from the popular TV series Game of Thrones. In May 2020, Bjornsson made headlines breaking the long-standing record for the heaviest bench press ever. With sheer determination and immense strength, he successfully lifted a mind-boggling 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) during an exhibition event in his native Iceland.

This extraordinary achievement surpassed the previous record set British powerlifter Eddie Hall, who had lifted 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) in 2016. Bjornsson’s accomplishment not only solidified his place in powerlifting history but also showcased the incredible progress made in the sport over the years.

FAQ:

Q: What is powerlifting?

A: Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three main lifts: the squat, bench press, and deadlift. Athletes compete to lift the heaviest weight possible in each of these exercises.

Q: What is the bench press?

A: The bench press is a weightlifting exercise in which the lifter lies on a bench and pushes a loaded barbell away from their chest using their upper body strength.

Q: How is the heaviest bench press record determined?

A: The heaviest bench press record is determined the maximum weight successfully lifted an athlete in a competition or exhibition event, following the rules and regulations set the governing powerlifting organizations.

Q: Are there different weight categories in powerlifting?

A: Yes, powerlifting competitions are typically divided into weight categories to ensure fair competition. Athletes compete against others in their respective weight classes.

In conclusion, Hafthor Bjornsson currently holds the record for the heaviest bench press ever, with an astonishing lift of 501 kilograms. This remarkable feat showcases the incredible strength and determination of powerlifters around the world. As the sport continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see if this record can be broken in the future.