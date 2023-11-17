Who Has Selena Gomez Dated?

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From fellow musicians to Hollywood heartthrobs, Gomez’s dating history has been a topic of interest for fans and media alike. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable figures who have been romantically linked to the pop sensation.

Justin Bieber: Perhaps the most well-known of Gomez’s relationships, she and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again romance that captivated fans for years. The couple first started dating in 2010 and had a tumultuous relationship filled with breakups and makeups. Despite their rollercoaster romance, Gomez and Bieber remained in each other’s lives for a significant period of time before finally calling it quits in 2018.

The Weeknd: After her split from Bieber, Gomez found love with Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). The couple began dating in early 2017 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called it quits after just ten months.

Zedd: In 2015, Gomez was briefly linked to DJ and music producer Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski). The pair collaborated on the hit song “I Want You to Know” and sparked dating rumors. While they never confirmed their relationship, their chemistry was evident, and fans speculated about a possible romance.

FAQ:

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship has ended, Gomez and Bieber have maintained a complicated friendship. They have been known to support each other publicly and have even collaborated on music together.

Q: Who is Selena Gomez dating now?

A: As of the latest reports, Selena Gomez is currently single. She has been focusing on her career and personal growth, taking time for herself after her previous relationships.

Q: How long did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd date?

A: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for approximately ten months before deciding to go their separate ways.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has had a colorful dating history, with relationships that have captured the attention of fans worldwide. While her romantic life has had its ups and downs, Gomez continues to shine in her career and remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry.