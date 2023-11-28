Who has refused a Nobel Prize?

Who Has Turned Down a Nobel Prize?

In the illustrious history of the Nobel Prize, there have been a handful of individuals who have made the surprising decision to decline this prestigious honor. Established the will of Alfred Nobel, the prizes are awarded annually in recognition of outstanding achievements in various fields, including physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace, and economic sciences. While the majority of laureates graciously accept the accolade, a select few have chosen to reject the Nobel Prize for a variety of reasons.

One of the most notable figures to decline the Nobel Prize is Boris Pasternak, the renowned Russian author. In 1958, Pasternak was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his masterpiece, “Doctor Zhivago.” However, due to immense pressure from the Soviet government, which saw the novel as critical of the regime, Pasternak declined the award. It was not until 1989, nearly three decades after his death, that his family accepted the posthumous Nobel Prize on his behalf.

Another prominent individual who turned down the Nobel Prize is Le Duc Tho, a Vietnamese politician and diplomat. In 1973, Tho was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger for their efforts in negotiating a ceasefire during the Vietnam War. However, Tho declined the prize, citing the ongoing conflict in his country as the reason for his refusal. This marked the first and only time in history that a Nobel Peace Prize laureate declined the award.

FAQ:

Q: Why would someone refuse a Nobel Prize?

A: There can be various reasons for declining a Nobel Prize. Some individuals may reject the award due to political or ideological reasons, while others may feel that they are undeserving or that the prize does not align with their values.

Q: How many people have refused a Nobel Prize?

A: To date, there have been six individuals who have declined a Nobel Prize. These include Boris Pasternak, Le Duc Tho, Jean-Paul Sartre, Boris Strugatsky, Arkady Strugatsky, and Lê Ðức Thọ.

Q: Can a Nobel Prize be declined posthumously?

A: No, a Nobel Prize cannot be declined posthumously. If a laureate passes away before accepting the award, their family or estate has the option to accept it on their behalf.

While the Nobel Prize is widely regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in various fields, it is intriguing to explore the stories of those who have chosen to reject this esteemed honor. Their decisions, whether driven political, personal, or other reasons, have added an extra layer of complexity to the legacy of the Nobel Prize.