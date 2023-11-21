Who has real tattoos in BTS?

In recent years, the global sensation known as BTS has taken the music industry storm. With their catchy tunes, mesmerizing dance moves, and undeniable charm, the South Korean boy band has amassed an enormous fan base worldwide. Alongside their musical talents, the members of BTS have also become known for their unique fashion sense, which often includes various forms of body art. But who among them actually has real tattoos? Let’s delve into this intriguing topic.

RM: The leader of BTS, RM, is no stranger to tattoos. He has several inked designs on his body, including a meaningful phrase on his right forearm that reads “ARMY” – a tribute to the band’s dedicated fan base. RM’s tattoos are a reflection of his personal journey and artistic expression.

Jungkook: Known for his boyish charm and incredible vocals, Jungkook has also joined the tattoo club. He has a few small tattoos, including the word “ARMY” on his knuckles, similar to RM. Jungkook’s tattoos are subtle yet meaningful, showcasing his love and appreciation for the BTS fandom.

Suga: Suga, the talented rapper and producer of BTS, has a few tattoos of his own. One of his most prominent tattoos is the word “Agust D” on his left hand, which is also the name of his solo mixtape. Suga’s tattoos reflect his individuality and passion for music.

J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, and V: As of now, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, and V do not have any confirmed real tattoos. However, it’s important to note that this information is subject to change, as the members of BTS are known for surprising their fans with unexpected transformations.

FAQ:

Q: What is a tattoo?

A: A tattoo is a form of body modification where ink is inserted into the dermis layer of the skin to create a permanent design or image.

Q: What does “ARMY” mean?

A: “ARMY” is the name given to BTS’s dedicated fan base. It stands for “Adorable Representative MC for Youth.”

Q: What is a mixtape?

A: A mixtape is a compilation of songs created an artist, often released independently from their official albums. It allows artists to experiment with different styles and showcase their individuality.

In conclusion, RM and Jungkook are the members of BTS who currently have confirmed real tattoos. However, it’s worth keeping an eye on the ever-evolving world of BTS, as the other members may surprise us with their own inked creations in the future. Tattoos have become a form of self-expression for many artists, and BTS is no exception.