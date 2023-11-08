Who has never won a Super Bowl?

In the world of American football, the Super Bowl is the ultimate prize. It is the championship game that determines the best team in the National Football League (NFL) for that season. Over the years, many teams have had the honor of hoisting the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, but there are a few franchises that have never tasted Super Bowl glory.

One such team is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns, who were established in 1946, have a rich history in the NFL. However, despite their success in the past, they have never won a Super Bowl. The closest they came was in the 1968 season when they reached the NFL Championship Game but lost to the Baltimore Colts.

Another team that has never won a Super Bowl is the Detroit Lions. The Lions, founded in 1930, have had a long and storied history in the NFL. However, they have struggled to find success in the postseason. The Lions have made the playoffs numerous times, but they have never advanced to the Super Bowl.

The Houston Texans are another franchise that has yet to win a Super Bowl. The Texans, who joined the NFL in 2002, have had some success in their relatively short history. They have made the playoffs multiple times but have never made it past the Divisional Round.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Super Bowl?

A: The Super Bowl is the championship game of the NFL, played annually between the winners of the AFC and NFC conferences.

Q: How many teams have never won a Super Bowl?

A: As of now, there are 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

Q: Has any team come close to winning a Super Bowl but never succeeded?

A: Yes, several teams have reached the Super Bowl but failed to win, including the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Q: Are there any expansion teams that have won a Super Bowl?

A: Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, both expansion teams, have won Super Bowls.

While winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for every NFL team, there are still a handful of franchises that have yet to achieve this feat. The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans are among the teams that have never won a Super Bowl. However, in the world of sports, anything is possible, and these teams continue to strive for that elusive championship.