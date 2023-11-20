Who has never won a Stanley Cup?

In the world of professional ice hockey, the ultimate goal for every team is to hoist the Stanley Cup. This prestigious trophy has been awarded annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) champions since 1926. However, not every team has had the privilege of winning this coveted prize. Let’s take a closer look at some of the franchises that have yet to claim the Stanley Cup.

One such team is the Arizona Coyotes. Originally established as the Winnipeg Jets in 1972, the franchise relocated to Arizona in 1996. Despite their efforts over the years, the Coyotes have yet to capture a Stanley Cup victory. However, they have made it to the playoffs several times, showcasing their potential for success.

Another team that has yet to win the Stanley Cup is the Buffalo Sabres. Founded in 1970, the Sabres have had their fair share of ups and downs. They reached the Stanley Cup Finals twice, in 1975 and 1999, but were unable to secure the championship. Nevertheless, the Sabres remain a beloved team in Buffalo, with a passionate fan base that eagerly awaits their first taste of victory.

The Vancouver Canucks are another franchise that has come close to winning the Stanley Cup but fell short. Established in 1970, the Canucks have made it to the Finals three times, in 1982, 1994, and 2011. Unfortunately, they were unable to clinch the championship on each occasion, leaving their fans yearning for that elusive victory.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Stanley Cup?

A: The Stanley Cup is the championship trophy awarded annually to the NHL playoff winner. It is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise in North America.

Q: How many teams have never won the Stanley Cup?

A: As of the 2021-2022 NHL season, there are currently 12 teams that have never won the Stanley Cup.

Q: Which team has the most Stanley Cup wins?

A: The Montreal Canadiens hold the record for the most Stanley Cup wins, with 24 championships to their name.

Q: Are there any expansion teams that have won the Stanley Cup?

A: Yes, there have been several expansion teams that have won the Stanley Cup, including the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018 and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and 2020.

While winning the Stanley Cup remains a dream for some NHL franchises, the pursuit of this prestigious trophy continues to fuel their determination. As the seasons pass, these teams strive to build rosters capable of bringing home the ultimate prize in professional ice hockey.