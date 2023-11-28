Matty Healy’s Romantic Journey: A Look at His Past Relationships

Introduction

Matty Healy, the lead vocalist of the popular British band The 1975, has not only captured the hearts of millions with his soulful voice and captivating stage presence but has also been the subject of curiosity when it comes to his romantic life. Fans and followers have often wondered about the people who have been a part of his journey. In this article, we delve into the relationships that have shaped Matty Healy’s personal life.

Who has Matty Healy been with?

Over the years, Matty Healy has been linked to several individuals, including fellow musicians and celebrities. One of his most notable relationships was with model and actress Gabriella Brooks. The couple dated for a significant period, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. However, their relationship came to an end in 2020.

Prior to his involvement with Brooks, Healy was romantically linked to fellow musician and singer-songwriter FKA twigs. Their relationship, although short-lived, garnered attention due to their shared passion for music and artistry.

FAQ

Q: Are Matty Healy and Gabriella Brooks still together?

A: No, Matty Healy and Gabriella Brooks ended their relationship in 2020.

Q: Who is FKA twigs?

A: FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is a British musician, singer, and dancer known for her unique style and experimental music.

Q: Has Matty Healy been in any other relationships?

A: While Healy’s relationships with Gabriella Brooks and FKA twigs have been the most publicized, there may have been other relationships that have remained private or undisclosed.

Conclusion

Matty Healy’s romantic journey has been a subject of intrigue for fans and followers. From his relationship with Gabriella Brooks to his connection with FKA twigs, Healy has experienced love and companionship with notable individuals. As he continues to evolve as an artist, it remains to be seen who will be the next person to capture his heart and inspire his music.