Who Has Kylie Jenner Dated?

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has been in the spotlight for most of her life. As a result, her dating life has always been a topic of interest for fans and media alike. From high-profile relationships to rumored flings, Jenner’s romantic history has been a subject of speculation. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable people she has been linked to over the years.

One of Jenner’s most well-known relationships was with rapper Tyga. The couple began dating in 2014 when Jenner was just 17 years old, sparking controversy due to their age difference. Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted for several years before they finally called it quits in 2017.

Following her split from Tyga, Jenner moved on to another rapper, Travis Scott. The couple started dating in 2017 and soon became one of Hollywood’s power couples. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. However, after more than two years together, Jenner and Scott decided to take a break in 2019, although they continue to co-parent their daughter.

Apart from these high-profile relationships, Jenner has also been linked to a few other celebrities. She was rumored to have dated Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith, during her teenage years. Additionally, there were speculations about her involvement with Canadian singer PartyNextDoor and rapper Drake, although neither of these relationships was ever confirmed.

FAQ:

Q: What is an on-again, off-again relationship?

An on-again, off-again relationship refers to a romantic relationship that experiences multiple breakups and reconciliations. The couple may go through periods of being together and then decide to separate, only to reunite at a later time.

Q: Who are the Kardashian-Jenners?

The Kardashian-Jenner family is a prominent American family known for their reality television show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The family includes Kris Jenner, her children Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, as well as her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Q: What does it mean to co-parent?

Co-parenting refers to the shared responsibility of raising a child both parents, even if they are no longer in a romantic relationship. It involves working together to make decisions about the child’s upbringing, education, and well-being.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner’s dating history has been a subject of fascination for many. From her relationship with Tyga to her highly publicized romance with Travis Scott, Jenner’s love life has been closely followed fans and the media. While she has been linked to other celebrities, her relationships with Tyga and Scott have been the most significant. As Jenner continues to navigate her personal life in the public eye, it’s clear that her dating choices will always be a topic of interest.