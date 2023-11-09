Who has Kendall Jenner dated?

Kendall Jenner, the renowned American supermodel and reality TV star, has been in the spotlight for years. With her striking looks and successful career, it’s no surprise that people are curious about her personal life, particularly her dating history. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable individuals Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked to.

Harry Styles: One of Kendall Jenner’s most high-profile relationships was with British singer Harry Styles. The pair were first linked in 2013 and were spotted together on numerous occasions. Although they never confirmed their relationship, their public outings and cozy pictures fueled speculation.

A$AP Rocky: Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky were romantically linked in 2016. They were often seen together at events and even appeared in a fashion campaign for a luxury brand. However, their relationship reportedly fizzled out due to conflicting schedules.

Ben Simmons: Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Australian basketball player Ben Simmons was highly publicized. They began dating in 2018 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. Despite their ups and downs, the couple remained close friends.

Devin Booker: Since early 2020, Kendall Jenner has been dating NBA player Devin Booker. The couple has been seen together on various occasions, including vacations and outings. Their relationship seems to be going strong, and they often share glimpses of their time together on social media.

FAQ:

Q: What does “romantically linked” mean?

A: When someone is “romantically linked” to another person, it means that there are rumors or speculation about them being in a romantic relationship. It does not necessarily mean that they have confirmed their relationship.

Q: What does “on-again, off-again” mean?

A: “On-again, off-again” refers to a relationship that experiences periods of being together followed periods of being apart. It implies that the couple has had multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Q: Who is Kendall Jenner?

A: Kendall Jenner is an American supermodel and television personality. She rose to fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and has since become one of the most successful models in the fashion industry.

In conclusion, Kendall Jenner’s dating history has been a subject of interest for many. From Harry Styles to A$AP Rocky, Ben Simmons, and now Devin Booker, she has been linked to several high-profile individuals. While her relationships have often been in the public eye, Jenner has managed to maintain a level of privacy about her personal life. As she continues to make waves in the fashion world, fans will undoubtedly be curious about her future romantic endeavors.