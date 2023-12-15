Who has benched 700 pounds?

Breaking Records: The Phenomenal Feat of Benching 700 Pounds

In the world of weightlifting, there are few accomplishments as awe-inspiring as bench pressing an astonishing 700 pounds. This extraordinary feat of strength pushes the boundaries of human capability and leaves us in awe of the individuals who achieve it. Let’s delve into the world of powerlifting and explore who has managed to conquer this monumental challenge.

Who Holds the Title?

One name that stands out among the elite few who have benched 700 pounds is Julius Maddox. Hailing from Owensboro, Kentucky, Maddox made headlines in September 2019 when he successfully lifted a staggering 739.6 pounds (335 kilograms) during the World Raw Powerlifting Federation competition. This remarkable achievement not only shattered previous records but also solidified Maddox’s place in history as the current world record holder for the heaviest raw bench press.

What Does “Bench Press” Mean?

The bench press is a compound exercise that primarily targets the muscles of the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It involves lying flat on a bench and pushing a loaded barbell away from the chest until the arms are fully extended. This exercise is widely regarded as a benchmark of upper body strength and is a staple in powerlifting competitions.

FAQs

Q: Has anyone ever benched more than 700 pounds?

A: As of now, Julius Maddox holds the record for the heaviest raw bench press at 739.6 pounds.

Q: How did Julius Maddox prepare for this incredible feat?

A: Maddox followed a rigorous training regimen that included progressive overload, specialized bench press variations, and focused strength training for the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Q: Are there any safety precautions taken during such lifts?

A: Absolutely. Lifters like Maddox work with experienced spotters who assist in case the weight becomes too much to handle. Safety is of paramount importance in powerlifting to prevent injuries.

Q: How does this accomplishment compare to other strength records?

A: Benching 700 pounds is an extraordinary achievement that places an individual among the strongest powerlifters in the world. However, it is important to note that different strength records exist for various exercises, such as deadlifts and squats.

In conclusion, the ability to bench press 700 pounds is a testament to the incredible strength and dedication of powerlifters like Julius Maddox. Their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of human potential inspires us all to strive for greatness in our own pursuits, both inside and outside the gym.