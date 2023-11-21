Who has a cute gummy smile in BTS?

In the world of K-pop, BTS has become a household name. This South Korean boy band has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with their catchy music, incredible dance moves, and charming personalities. One aspect of BTS that fans particularly adore is their adorable gummy smiles. But who among the members has the cutest gummy smile? Let’s find out!

What is a gummy smile?

A gummy smile refers to a smile where a significant portion of the gums is visible when a person smiles. It is often considered endearing and cute, adding a unique charm to a person’s appearance.

Who in BTS has a gummy smile?

Among the seven members of BTS, two members are known for their captivating gummy smiles – Kim Taehyung, also known as V, and Jeon Jungkook. Both V and Jungkook have stolen the hearts of fans with their infectious smiles that showcase their adorable gums.

Kim Taehyung (V)

V, known for his deep voice and soulful performances, has a smile that can light up a room. His gummy smile is often described as heartwarming and charming. Fans can’t help but swoon over his cute gums that peek out when he grins, adding an extra layer of sweetness to his already captivating presence.

Jeon Jungkook

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is not only known for his incredible talent as a singer and dancer but also for his captivating gummy smile. His smile is often described as sunshine, radiating warmth and joy. Fans can’t resist falling in love with his adorable gums that make his smile even more endearing.

FAQ:

Q: Are gummy smiles common?

A: Gummy smiles are relatively common and can be found in people of all ages and backgrounds. It is a natural variation in the appearance of a smile.

Q: Can a gummy smile be corrected?

A: In some cases, a gummy smile can be corrected through various dental procedures, such as gum contouring or orthodontic treatment. However, many people embrace their gummy smiles as a unique and charming feature.

In conclusion, both V and Jungkook from BTS have incredibly cute gummy smiles that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Their infectious grins, showcasing their adorable gums, add an extra layer of charm to their already captivating personalities. Whether you’re a fan of BTS or simply appreciate a cute gummy smile, these two members are sure to make you smile too.