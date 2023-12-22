Who has a crush on Jennifer Aniston in Friends?

Who Secretly Admires Jennifer Aniston in the Iconic TV Show Friends?

In the beloved sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, captivated audiences with her charm, wit, and undeniable beauty. As the show unfolded, it became clear that Rachel’s magnetic personality had caught the attention of several characters, leading to a series of romantic entanglements and unrequited crushes. Let’s take a closer look at the individuals who secretly admired Jennifer Aniston’s character throughout the show.

The Ross Geller Crush:

One of the most prominent admirers of Rachel Green was none other than Ross Geller, played David Schwimmer. Ross, Rachel’s on-again, off-again love interest, had been infatuated with her since high school. Despite their complicated relationship, Ross’s feelings for Rachel remained constant throughout the ten seasons of Friends. Their rollercoaster romance kept viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly rooting for the couple to finally find their happily ever after.

The Joey Tribbiani Crush:

Another character who couldn’t resist Rachel’s allure was Joey Tribbiani, portrayed Matt LeBlanc. Joey, known for his womanizing ways, developed a deep affection for Rachel during the later seasons of the show. Although Rachel and Joey briefly dated, their relationship ultimately fizzled out, leaving fans divided on whether they were truly meant to be.

The Gunther Infatuation:

While the main cast members of Friends were the primary contenders for Rachel’s heart, there was one character who harbored an unrequited crush on her from afar. Gunther, the lovable yet socially awkward barista at Central Perk, played James Michael Tyler, was smitten with Rachel throughout the entire series. Despite his numerous attempts to win her over, Gunther’s love for Rachel remained unreciprocated, adding a touch of bittersweetness to his character.

FAQ:

Q: Did Rachel ever reciprocate Gunther’s feelings?

A: Unfortunately, Rachel never returned Gunther’s affection. She remained oblivious to his infatuation, and their relationship remained strictly platonic.

Q: Did Rachel end up with any of her admirers?

A: Rachel ultimately ended up with Ross, her long-time love interest and the father of her child. Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, they finally found their way back to each other in the series finale.

Q: Were there any other characters who had a crush on Rachel?

A: While Ross, Joey, and Gunther were the most notable characters with crushes on Rachel, there were occasional hints of attraction from other characters, such as Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay. However, these crushes were not as significant or long-lasting as those mentioned above.

In the world of Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, was undoubtedly a magnet for affection. Whether it was Ross’s enduring love, Joey’s unexpected infatuation, or Gunther’s unrequited devotion, Rachel’s charm and beauty left a lasting impression on the hearts of her admirers.