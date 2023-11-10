Who has 20 Michelin stars?

In the world of fine dining, Michelin stars are the ultimate accolade. These prestigious awards are bestowed upon restaurants that demonstrate exceptional culinary skills, creativity, and consistency. While many renowned chefs have earned a Michelin star or two throughout their careers, only a select few have managed to amass an astonishing 20 Michelin stars. Let’s take a closer look at these culinary geniuses and their remarkable achievements.

Gordon Ramsay: One of the most recognizable names in the culinary world, Gordon Ramsay has an impressive collection of Michelin stars under his belt. With a total of 20 stars across his various restaurants, Ramsay has proven his ability to deliver exceptional dining experiences time and time again.

Alain Ducasse: A true legend in the culinary industry, Alain Ducasse is renowned for his innovative approach to French cuisine. With restaurants spanning the globe, Ducasse has earned an impressive 20 Michelin stars throughout his illustrious career.

Joël Robuchon: The late Joël Robuchon was a culinary icon, known for his meticulous attention to detail and dedication to perfection. With a total of 31 Michelin stars across his restaurants worldwide, Robuchon held the record for the most Michelin stars until his passing in 2018.

FAQ:

What is a Michelin star?

A Michelin star is a prestigious culinary award given the Michelin Guide, a renowned restaurant guidebook. It is a symbol of exceptional quality and is highly coveted chefs and restaurateurs worldwide.

How are Michelin stars awarded?

Michelin stars are awarded anonymous inspectors who visit restaurants and evaluate them based on a set of criteria, including the quality of ingredients, mastery of technique, consistency, and overall dining experience. Restaurants can receive one, two, or three Michelin stars, with three being the highest honor.

How many Michelin stars can a restaurant have?

A restaurant can have a maximum of three Michelin stars. One star signifies a very good restaurant, two stars indicate excellent cuisine worth a detour, and three stars represent exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.

In conclusion, achieving 20 Michelin stars is a remarkable feat that only a handful of chefs have managed to accomplish. Gordon Ramsay, Alain Ducasse, and the late Joël Robuchon are among the culinary giants who have left an indelible mark on the world of fine dining. Their dedication to their craft and unwavering pursuit of excellence have solidified their places in culinary history.