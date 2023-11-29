Who Got Snubbed at the Oscars?

The 93rd Academy Awards, held on April 25, 2021, celebrated the best of the film industry. As always, there were winners and losers, but some notable absences left many scratching their heads. Let’s take a closer look at who got snubbed at this year’s Oscars.

1. Delroy Lindo for Best Actor

One of the most surprising snubs was the absence of Delroy Lindo from the Best Actor category. Lindo delivered a powerful performance in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” portraying a Vietnam War veteran grappling with his past. Despite critical acclaim, Lindo’s name was noticeably absent from the nominations list.

2. Regina King for Best Director

Regina King made her directorial debut with “One Night in Miami,” a thought-provoking film that explored the meeting of four iconic figures during the civil rights movement. Despite receiving praise for her direction, King was overlooked in the Best Director category, leaving many disappointed.

3. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for Best Picture

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s play, received critical acclaim for its powerful performances and compelling storytelling. However, it failed to secure a nomination for Best Picture, surprising many who believed it deserved recognition among the year’s top films.

4. Aaron Sorkin for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was a standout film of the year, tackling themes of social justice and political activism. Despite its success in other categories, Sorkin was snubbed for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, leaving many questioning the Academy’s choices.

FAQ:

Q: What does “snubbed” mean?

A: To be “snubbed” means to be ignored or overlooked, especially in a situation where recognition or acknowledgment is expected or deserved.

Q: How are Oscar nominations determined?

A: Oscar nominations are determined members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who vote in their respective branches to determine the nominees in each category.

Q: Are snubs common at the Oscars?

A: Yes, snubs are not uncommon at the Oscars. Each year, there are films, actors, and directors who are widely expected to receive nominations but are ultimately left out.

In conclusion, the Oscars are not without their surprises and disappointments. This year, the absence of Delroy Lindo, Regina King, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Aaron Sorkin from the nominations list left many questioning the Academy’s choices. While the winners took the spotlight, it’s important to recognize the talent that was overlooked and continue to celebrate the diverse and exceptional films that grace our screens.