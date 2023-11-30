Who gets Peacock premium for free?

Who Qualifies for Free Peacock Premium?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has quickly become a go-to platform for many viewers. While the service offers both free and premium subscription options, there are certain groups of people who can enjoy Peacock Premium for free. Let’s take a closer look at who qualifies and how you can take advantage of this offer.

Students: One of the most exciting perks of being a student is the access to exclusive discounts and freebies. Peacock recognizes this and offers free Peacock Premium to students who are currently enrolled in a degree-granting college or university. This means that students can enjoy all the benefits of Peacock Premium, including ad-free streaming, access to exclusive content, and early access to new episodes, without spending a dime.

Cable Subscribers: If you’re already a cable subscriber, you may be eligible for free Peacock Premium. Many cable providers have partnered with Peacock to offer their customers complimentary access to the premium tier. This means that you can enjoy all the additional features and content without having to pay anything extra.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription tier of the Peacock streaming service that offers additional benefits such as ad-free streaming, access to exclusive content, and early access to new episodes.

Q: How can students get free Peacock Premium?

A: Students can get free Peacock Premium being currently enrolled in a degree-granting college or university. They need to sign up using their valid student email address to avail of this offer.

Q: How can cable subscribers get free Peacock Premium?

A: Cable subscribers can check with their cable provider to see if they offer complimentary access to Peacock Premium. If they do, they can simply sign in using their cable provider credentials to enjoy the premium features.

In conclusion, Peacock Premium offers a range of exciting features and exclusive content for its subscribers. Students and cable subscribers have the opportunity to enjoy these benefits for free. Whether you’re a student or a cable subscriber, make sure to take advantage of this offer and enhance your streaming experience with Peacock Premium.