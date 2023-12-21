Who gets Peacock for free?

Who Qualifies for Free Access to Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has gained significant attention since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has quickly become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. While the service offers both free and premium subscription options, there are certain groups of individuals who can enjoy Peacock for free. Let’s take a closer look at who qualifies for complimentary access to this streaming service.

Students: One of the most exciting aspects of Peacock’s free offering is its availability to students. If you are currently enrolled in a degree-granting college or university, you can enjoy Peacock Premium at no additional cost. This exclusive perk allows students to access a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and live sports events.

Xfinity Customers: Another group that can enjoy Peacock for free is Xfinity customers. If you are subscribed to Xfinity’s X1 or Flex service, you automatically gain access to Peacock Premium at no extra charge. This partnership between NBCUniversal and Xfinity aims to enhance the streaming experience for Xfinity customers, providing them with a vast array of content options.

FAQ:

1. What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content.

2. What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription tier of Peacock that provides access to additional content, including exclusive shows and live sports events.

3. How can students access Peacock for free?

Students can enjoy Peacock Premium for free being enrolled in a degree-granting college or university.

4. How do Xfinity customers get free access to Peacock?

Xfinity customers who are subscribed to X1 or Flex services automatically receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium.

In conclusion, Peacock offers free access to students and Xfinity customers, allowing them to enjoy a wide range of content without any additional cost. Whether you’re a student looking for entertainment during study breaks or an Xfinity customer seeking to expand your streaming options, Peacock’s complimentary access is a fantastic perk worth exploring.