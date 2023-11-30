Who gets HBO Max for free?

Who Qualifies for Free Access to HBO Max?

In a bid to attract more subscribers and expand its reach, HBO Max has introduced a range of enticing offers, including free access for certain individuals. With the streaming service’s vast library of popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive content, it’s no wonder that many are eager to find out if they qualify for complimentary access. So, who exactly gets HBO Max for free? Let’s delve into the details.

Students: One of the most notable groups eligible for free HBO Max access is students. If you are currently enrolled in a participating college or university, chances are you can enjoy HBO Max at no additional cost. This fantastic perk allows students to unwind and enjoy their favorite shows and movies during their downtime.

AT&T Wireless Subscribers: Another group that can benefit from free HBO Max access are AT&T wireless subscribers. Depending on your wireless plan, you may be entitled to HBO Max as part of your package. This means you can stream all the content HBO Max has to offer without any extra charges.

AT&T Internet Subscribers: AT&T internet subscribers are also in luck. Certain AT&T internet plans include HBO Max at no additional cost. So, if you’re an AT&T internet customer, be sure to check if your plan includes this fantastic perk.

FAQ:

Q: How can I check if I qualify for free HBO Max access?

A: If you are a student, check with your college or university to see if they offer free HBO Max access. For AT&T wireless and internet subscribers, you can log in to your account or contact customer service to verify your eligibility.

Q: Can I share my free HBO Max account with others?

A: No, free HBO Max access is typically limited to the eligible individual only. Sharing your account with others may violate the terms of service and result in the suspension or termination of your account.

Q: What if I don’t qualify for free HBO Max access?

A: If you don’t qualify for free access, you can still subscribe to HBO Max at the regular price. The service offers a wide range of subscription options to suit different budgets and preferences.

In conclusion, HBO Max offers free access to students, AT&T wireless subscribers, and AT&T internet subscribers. If you fall into any of these categories, be sure to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to enjoy all the captivating content HBO Max has to offer.