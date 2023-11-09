Who gave Selena Gomez kidney?

Who Gave Selena Gomez a Kidney?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Selena Gomez revealed in 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. The news left fans wondering who had selflessly donated their kidney to the young star. After months of speculation, Gomez finally disclosed the identity of her kidney donor – her best friend, Francia Raisa.

Francia Raisa, an actress known for her role in the TV series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” stepped forward as Gomez’s kidney donor. The two friends had been through thick and thin together, and Raisa’s decision to donate her kidney was a testament to their unbreakable bond. The surgery took place in the summer of 2017, and both women have since recovered well.

FAQ:

Q: What is lupus?

A: Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs. It can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, and brain.

Q: How did Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa become friends?

A: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa first met in 2007 at a charity event and quickly formed a close friendship. They have supported each other through various personal and professional challenges over the years.

Q: Why did Selena Gomez need a kidney transplant?

A: Selena Gomez’s lupus had caused her kidneys to fail, leading to the need for a kidney transplant. The transplant was necessary to improve her overall health and quality of life.

Q: How common is it for friends to donate kidneys?

A: While it is not unheard of for friends to donate kidneys, it is relatively rare. Most kidney transplants come from deceased donors or family members.

The story of Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant touched the hearts of millions around the world. It highlighted the importance of friendship, sacrifice, and the incredible impact one person can have on another’s life. Gomez and Raisa’s bond serves as a reminder that true friendship knows no bounds and can overcome even the most challenging of circumstances.