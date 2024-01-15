Summary: This article investigates the Netflix documentary series “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment,” which delves into a Stanford University study comparing Vegan and Omnivore diets. While the series claims to present unbiased findings, there are underlying factors that have raised concerns about its credibility. The funding of the documentary, its associations, and limited coverage of critical study aspects cast doubt on its objectivity.

What is “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” About?

“You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” is a documentary series on Netflix that follows four sets of identical twins participating in a Stanford University study. The study aims to examine the health effects of Vegan and Omnivore diets. Over the course of the study, the twins received prepared meals for the initial four weeks and then had to cook their own meals for the remaining duration. This documentary is part of the broader “You Are What You Eat” franchise.

Who Funded “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment”?

The funding for the Stanford University study behind the Netflix series came from multiple sources. One of the notable funders is the Vogt Foundation, a private foundation known for supporting various causes. The foundation also happens to support the Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS), which produced the documentary. Louie Psihoyos, the founder of OPS and director of the documentary, is known for his Vegan lifestyle. The undisclosed nature of the information regarding the Vogt Foundation’s association with plant-based diet projects has drawn scrutiny.

Unknown Facts About “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment”

Interestingly, the Vogt Foundation also provided a grant to another Netflix documentary, “The Game Changers,” which focused on Vegan athletes. “The Game Changers” faced criticism for selective use of facts and cherry-picking information. Additionally, the lead author of the twin study, Christopher D. Gardner, is the director of Stanford’s Plant-Based Diet Initiative, a program financially supported Beyond Meat. It is worth noting that Gardner primarily follows a Vegan lifestyle himself. Critics have pointed out that certain important health aspects, such as sodium content and effects on blood pressure, were not adequately addressed in the documentary.

In conclusion, while “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” attempts to explore the impact of different diets through a Stanford study and highlight the benefits of a Vegan diet, its undisclosed associations, potential biases, and limitations in addressing critical study aspects raise questions about its credibility. Viewers should approach this documentary with caution and consider seeking additional sources of information. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix.