Who from Downton Abbey is in Ted Lasso?

London, England – Fans of the hit British period drama Downton Abbey may be delighted to discover that some familiar faces have made their way into another popular television series, Ted Lasso. Created Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso has gained a massive following for its heartwarming and comedic portrayal of an American football coach navigating the world of English soccer. But which actors from Downton Abbey can be spotted in this beloved show? Let’s find out.

Who plays who?

One of the most recognizable faces from Downton Abbey is Brendan Coyle, who portrayed the loyal and devoted valet John Bates. In Ted Lasso, Coyle takes on the role of Leslie Higgins, the loyal and devoted Director of Football Operations for AFC Richmond.

Another Downton Abbey alumna who has joined the cast of Ted Lasso is Hannah Waddingham. Waddingham, known for her portrayal of the strict and formidable Septa Unella in Game of Thrones, plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond.

FAQ:

Q: Is Ted Lasso a spin-off of Downton Abbey?

A: No, Ted Lasso is not a spin-off of Downton Abbey. It is a separate television series created different writers and producers.

Q: Are there any other actors from Downton Abbey in Ted Lasso?

A: As of now, Brendan Coyle and Hannah Waddingham are the only actors from Downton Abbey who have appeared in Ted Lasso.

Q: Can I watch Ted Lasso without having seen Downton Abbey?

A: Absolutely! Ted Lasso is a standalone series and does not require any prior knowledge of Downton Abbey to enjoy.

With the inclusion of Brendan Coyle and Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso adds an extra layer of excitement for fans of both shows. Whether you’re a die-hard Downton Abbey enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of Ted Lasso, these talented actors bring their own unique charm to the series, making it a must-watch for all.