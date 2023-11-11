Who found Celine Dion?

In the world of music, there are often stories of talented individuals being discovered influential figures who help launch their careers. One such story is that of the iconic Canadian singer, Celine Dion. Known for her powerful vocals and emotional performances, Dion has become one of the most successful artists of all time. But who was responsible for discovering this extraordinary talent?

The Discovery

Celine Dion was discovered René Angélil, a Canadian music manager and former singer. In 1980, when Dion was just 12 years old, she recorded a demo tape of a song she had written with her mother and sent it to Angélil. Impressed her incredible voice, Angélil immediately recognized her potential and decided to take her under his wing.

René Angélil

René Angélil, born in Montreal, Quebec, in 1942, had a successful career as a singer in the 1960s before transitioning into managing other artists. He founded his own music management company, Les Disques Gamme, in the 1970s and went on to represent several successful Canadian musicians. However, it was his discovery of Celine Dion that truly catapulted him into the spotlight.

The Collaboration

After discovering Dion’s talent, Angélil became her manager and worked tirelessly to help her achieve international success. He mortgaged his house to finance her first album, “La voix du bon Dieu,” which was released in 1981. The album was a hit in Quebec, and Dion’s career began to take off.

FAQ

Q: How old was Celine Dion when she was discovered?

A: Celine Dion was 12 years old when she was discovered René Angélil.

Q: What was the first album Celine Dion released?

A: Celine Dion’s first album was titled “La voix du bon Dieu” and was released in 1981.

Q: Who is René Angélil?

A: René Angélil was a Canadian music manager and former singer who discovered and managed Celine Dion.

Q: Did René Angélil have a successful career as a singer?

A: Yes, René Angélil had a successful career as a singer in the 1960s before transitioning into music management.

In conclusion, Celine Dion was discovered René Angélil, a Canadian music manager and former singer. Angélil recognized her incredible talent at a young age and became her manager, helping her achieve international success. Their collaboration not only launched Dion’s career but also solidified Angélil’s reputation as a successful music manager.