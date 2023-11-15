Who Elon Musk Married To?

In the world of tech moguls and billionaires, Elon Musk is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing figures. Known for his groundbreaking ventures such as Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has captured the public’s attention with his innovative ideas and eccentric personality. However, when it comes to his personal life, Musk has managed to keep things relatively private. So, who is Elon Musk married to?

The First Marriage: Justine Musk

Elon Musk’s first marriage was to Justine Musk, formerly known as Justine Wilson. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and had six children together. Justine, an accomplished author, stood Musk’s side during the early days of his entrepreneurial journey. However, their marriage faced challenges and ultimately ended in divorce in 2008.

The Second Marriage: Talulah Riley

Following his divorce from Justine, Elon Musk married British actress Talulah Riley in 2010. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship, divorcing in 2012 and remarrying in 2013, only to divorce again in 2016. Despite their tumultuous relationship, Musk and Riley have remained on good terms and have even been spotted together at various events post-divorce.

The Current Relationship Status

As of now, Elon Musk is not married. After his second divorce from Talulah Riley, Musk has been relatively private about his romantic life. However, he has been linked to several high-profile figures, including musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. In May 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-Xii.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s personal life has been a subject of curiosity for many. While he has been married twice, his current relationship status is single. As a visionary entrepreneur, Musk continues to captivate the world with his technological advancements, leaving us wondering what the future holds for both his professional and personal endeavors.