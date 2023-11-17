Who Ellen Degeneres Married To?

In a heartwarming and groundbreaking ceremony, Ellen Degeneres, the beloved American television host and comedian, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Portia de Rossi, on August 16, 2008. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at their Beverly Hills home, surrounded close friends and family.

Ellen Degeneres, known for her quick wit and infectious laughter, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for decades. She gained widespread recognition and acclaim for her self-titled sitcom, “Ellen,” which aired from 1994 to 1998. During this time, Degeneres publicly came out as gay, becoming one of the first openly gay celebrities in Hollywood.

Portia de Rossi, an Australian-American actress, is best known for her roles in popular television shows such as “Ally McBeal” and “Arrested Development.” The couple first met in 2004 and began dating shortly after. Their relationship quickly blossomed, and they became engaged in 2008, just months before their wedding.

The marriage of Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi was a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community, as it showcased the growing acceptance and celebration of same-sex relationships. Their love story continues to inspire and serve as a reminder that love knows no boundaries.

As Ellen Degeneres continues to entertain millions of viewers with her talk show, her marriage to Portia de Rossi remains a testament to the power of love and the importance of embracing one’s true self. Their union serves as a beacon of hope for those who may still be struggling to find acceptance and happiness in their own lives.

In conclusion, Ellen Degeneres is married to Portia de Rossi, an accomplished actress, and their love story is a testament to the power of love and acceptance. Their marriage has had a profound impact on the LGBTQ+ community and continues to inspire others to embrace their true selves.