Who Ed Sheeran Married To?

In a surprise announcement that left fans around the world buzzing with excitement, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. The couple, who have known each other since their school days, exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended close friends and family.

Ed Sheeran, known for his heartfelt ballads and catchy pop tunes, has always been notoriously private about his personal life. However, he couldn’t contain his happiness any longer and took to social media to share the news with his millions of followers. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans who have been eagerly following the couple’s journey.

Cherry Seaborn, a childhood friend of Sheeran’s, is not a stranger to the limelight herself. She is a talented hockey player who has represented England in various international tournaments. The couple’s relationship blossomed over the years, and they eventually became engaged in 2017. Since then, they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, choosing to focus on their love and personal growth.

FAQ:

Q: How did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn meet?

A: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn met while attending school together in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later and their friendship turned into a romantic relationship.

Q: When did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn get married?

A: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in a private ceremony. The exact date of their wedding has not been publicly disclosed.

Q: What does Cherry Seaborn do?

A: Cherry Seaborn is a talented hockey player who has represented England in international tournaments. She has also worked in the field of finance.

Q: Will Ed Sheeran’s marriage affect his music career?

A: While Ed Sheeran has always been private about his personal life, his marriage is not expected to have a significant impact on his music career. Fans can continue to look forward to his heartfelt songs and captivating performances.

As Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn embark on this new chapter of their lives together, fans can’t help but feel a sense of joy and excitement for the couple. Their love story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the best relationships are built on a foundation of friendship and shared experiences. Congratulations to the newlyweds, and may their journey be filled with love, happiness, and continued success.